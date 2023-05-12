NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.2 Released + Remix Runtime Bridge Open-Sourced

Last month NVIDIA published RTX-Remix v0.1 for bringing path tracing to classic games. Out today is RTX-Remix v0.2 with more improvements to this tech plus they have now open-sourced the RTX Runtime Bridge as well.

RTX Remix v0.2 aims to fix many compatibility issues with different games that were uncovered following the widespread testing of the inaugural release. In addition to many game compatibility fixes, DXVK-Remix saw a number of improvements to fix different game issues and other general improvements. RTX Remix 0.2 also moves debug symbols to their own packaging and has a number of documentation improvements for this software project to bring path tracing to older PC games.

NVIDIA RTX Remix Bridge open-sourced


Plus with RTX Remix 0.2, NVIDIA has made the Remix Runtime Bridge open-source. Per that new GitHub repository, it's about allowing 32-bit PC games to work with the 64-bit NVIDIA RTX Remix software:
"The NVIDIA RTX Remix project allows bringing high quality pathtraced rendering, lighting, shadows etc. into classic games. This repo contains the NVIDIA RTX Remix Bridge client and server components required for enabling a 32-bit game to interact with the 64-bit Remix Runtime DLL."

More details on the new v0.2 release and downloads via GitHub.
