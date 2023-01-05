NVIDIA 525.78.01 Linux Driver Released With Support For The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

- Fixed a bug that could cause the nvidia-settings control panel to crash when using a newer control panel with an older driver.

- Fixed a regression that prevented the G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicator from being displayed when running Vulkan X11 applications.

- Fixed a bug where usage of VK_KHR_present_id could cause applications to crash with Xid 32 errors.

- Fixed excess CPU usage in hybrid graphics configurations where an external display is connected to an NVIDIA discrete GPU and configured as a PRIME Display Offload sink (also known as "Reverse Prime").



NVIDIA this morning released the NVIDIA 525.78.01 Linux driver as a minor update to the R525 driver series with a few fixes and support for the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card.The NVIDIA 525.78.01 driver isn't too interesting with it being another update to the existing R525 series. There are bug fixes around G-SYNC, the NVIDIA Settings panel,excessive CPU usage during hybrid graphics use, and a Vulkan driver fix around KHR_present_id usage.While not part of the official change-log, today's driver update does add support for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card announced this week at CES.



NVIDIA showing off some of the GeForce RTX 4070 partner cards.