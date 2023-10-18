Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Multi-Grained Timestamps Revised Following Revert From Linux 6.6
Jeff Layton today sent out the updated nulti-grain timestamp patches. The key change is address the shortcomings discovered from this code during its short time in Linux 6.6:
"The original merge of multigrain timestamps for v6.6 had to be reverted, as a file with a coarse-grained timestamp could incorrectly appear to be modified before a file with a fine-grained timestamp, when that wasn't the case.
This revision solves that problem by making it so that when a fine-grained timespec64 is handed out, that that value becomes the floor for further coarse-grained timespec64 fetches. This requires new timekeeper interfaces with a potential downside: when a file is stamped with a fine-grained timestamp, it has to (briefly) take the global timekeeper spinlock.
Because of that, this set takes greater pains to avoid issuing new fine-grained timestamps when possible. A fine-grained timestamp is now only required if the current mtime or ctime have been fetched for a getattr, and the next coarse-grained tick has not happened yet. For any other case, a coarse-grained timestamp is fine, and that is done using the seqcount."
These new patches for multi-grained timestamps have been posted under a "request for comments" flag, so we'll see what other upstream Linux kernel stakeholders think of its improvements and if it ends up being enough to get it re-landed into the mainline Linux kernel in the near-term.