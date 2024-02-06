Mozilla's Latest Plan To Make Money Is Mozilla Monitor Plus

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 6 February 2024 at 10:30 AM EST. 19 Comments
Mozilla's latest non-browser foray and attempt at generating additional revenue is Mozilla Monitor Plus, what formerly was known as the free service Firefox Monitor for monitoring of exposed personal information such as email addresses as part of security breaches to various web services.

Mozilla Monitor Plus is the new paid service for letting you know if your personal information is involved in a data breach. The paid service not only provides for notification if your personal information is disclosed but will attempt to remove your personal data like phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses that are exposed on data broker sites.

Mozilla Monitor Plus is scanning 190+ data broker sites and alerts for data breaches constantly. For the service Mozilla is going to be charging $13.99 USD per month or $107.88 USD as an annual plan.


More details on Mozilla Monitor Plus can be found via the announcement today on the Mozilla.org blog.
