The Mold Linker Is Great & Set To Become Even Better

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 7 February 2024 at 03:00 AM EST. 7 Comments
PROGRAMMING
When it comes to open-source compiler toolchain components and more broadly often unsung heroes in the low-level open-source space, one of the most interesting successes in recent years has been the Mold linker that has proven itself a viable alternative to GNU ld and Gold or LLVM's lld linkers. Mold is already in great shape and typically proving itself well while moving ahead they are working toward kernel/embedded programming support as one of the last grounds to tackle.

Rui Ueyama as the Mold lead developer -- who also created LLVM's lld -- was in Brussels last weekend to present on the linker at FOSDEM 2024. He covered the successes for this free software project and its many milestones, which are typically covered on Phoronix already, plus a look ahead. While Mold can typically drop-in as /usr/bin/ld as the defacto linker, one of the remaining areas to address is for kernel/embedded programming. Rui intends to conquer this still for Mold.

MOLD presentation at FOSDEM 2024


Those wanting to learn more about Mold and its successes over other open-source linkers can do so via the video recording now available on FOSDEM.org.
