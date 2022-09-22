Mesa 22.3 Merges The Big Draw Throughput Improvement For Intel's Vulkan Driver
After Zink lead developer Mike Blumenkrantz boosted the RADV driver's draw throughput, he turned his attention to the open-source Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver. The Valve-funded Mesa developer made a great reduction to the draw overhead with just a few lines of code.
Simply by changing around three lines of code to always inline more pipe flushing operations, he was able to net a 33% draw throughput improvement.
When changing just a few lines of code can make a big performance difference...
The other change is eliminating redundant pipe flushes for draw command recording. That code needed some nursing by Intel driver developer Lionel Landwerlin but after being worked through and reviewed the past two weeks, it was able to be merged today.
See this merge request of the code that hit Mesa 22.3-devel yesterday for reducing the CPU overhead for the Intel Vulkan draw command recording.