Mesa 22.3 Merges The Big Draw Throughput Improvement For Intel's Vulkan Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 September 2022 at 05:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
From two weeks back you may recall the small patches that led to increasing Intel's Vulkan driver draw throughput by ~60%+. Well, as of yesterday the refined version of that work has landed within Mesa 22.3.

After Zink lead developer Mike Blumenkrantz boosted the RADV driver's draw throughput, he turned his attention to the open-source Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver. The Valve-funded Mesa developer made a great reduction to the draw overhead with just a few lines of code.

Simply by changing around three lines of code to always inline more pipe flushing operations, he was able to net a 33% draw throughput improvement.


When changing just a few lines of code can make a big performance difference...


The other change is eliminating redundant pipe flushes for draw command recording. That code needed some nursing by Intel driver developer Lionel Landwerlin but after being worked through and reviewed the past two weeks, it was able to be merged today.

See this merge request of the code that hit Mesa 22.3-devel yesterday for reducing the CPU overhead for the Intel Vulkan draw command recording.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Gallium3D "Iris" Driver Changes Merged For Rusticl's OpenCL 3.0
Intel Becomes First Major Corporate Backer To Krita Open-Source Digital Painting Program
More Meteor Lake Enablement Readied For Intel Graphics Driver With Linux 6.1
Rust Porting Begins For Intel's "e1000" Linux Network Driver
Intel Begins Working On Linux Support For Data Streaming Accelerator 2.0
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
RADV Driver Sees Dramatic Improvement To Reduce CPU Overhead For Draw Calls