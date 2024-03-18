Linux 6.9 Continues Clearing Out Code For Intel's Defunct "Carillo Ranch" Platform
Last year Linux kernel developers began clearing out code for Intel's nearly two decade old "Carillo Ranch" platform that was a 90nm 32-bit single core processor for embedded devices in the sub 20 Watt space. It was a ~2007 product that never shipped but the Linux kernel code was left in the upstream tree until beginning to see it removed last year.
Back in December it was removing the video/display support for Carillo Ranch while now for Linux 6.9 some additional remnants were discovered and removed. This driver being removed is the "intel_vr_nor" for the NOR flash memory on the Intel Vermilion Range Expansion Bus CS0. The Intel Vermilion Range chipset was to be used by Carillo Ranch.
So after languishing in the upstream Linux kernel source tree for over a decade and a half with going unused and besides now being past the point of being obsolete, this Carillo Ranch MTD driver is removed for Linux 6.9.
The removal came on Friday via the MTD pull.
