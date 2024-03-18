Linux 6.9 Continues Clearing Out Code For Intel's Defunct "Carillo Ranch" Platform

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 March 2024 at 06:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Last year Linux kernel developers began clearing out code for Intel's nearly two decade old "Carillo Ranch" platform that was a 90nm 32-bit single core processor for embedded devices in the sub 20 Watt space. It was a ~2007 product that never shipped but the Linux kernel code was left in the upstream tree until beginning to see it removed last year.

Back in December it was removing the video/display support for Carillo Ranch while now for Linux 6.9 some additional remnants were discovered and removed. This driver being removed is the "intel_vr_nor" for the NOR flash memory on the Intel Vermilion Range Expansion Bus CS0. The Intel Vermilion Range chipset was to be used by Carillo Ranch.

So after languishing in the upstream Linux kernel source tree for over a decade and a half with going unused and besides now being past the point of being obsolete, this Carillo Ranch MTD driver is removed for Linux 6.9.

The removal came on Friday via the MTD pull.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

