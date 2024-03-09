Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Effort Continues To Remove Most Of The SPARC 32-bit CPU Support From Linux
Sam Ravnborg sent out 28 patches for the second revision to the patches for dropping Sun4m and Sun4d code from the mainline Linux kernel. Dropping these old SPARC 32-bit CPUs lightens the kernel source tree by 11k lines of unmaintained code.
This patch series though doesn't eliminate SPARC 32-bit support entirely as it leaves in just enough for the Frontgrade Gaisler LEON3 processors that are 32-bit SPARC processors still in use with the upstream Linux kernel. Meanwhile with the code being dropped, the Sun4D "Dragon" was great for its day in the early 90's with the SPARCserver 1000 and SPARCcenter 2000 but is obviously long obsolete. The Sun4M as a multi-processor Sun-4 variant is also a museum relic from the SunOS 4.1+ and Solaris 2 days.
"The sun4m and sun4d parts of the kernel have seen no real interest for several years now. Last time a few people surfaced, but it was either due to a personal project or for nostalgic reasons. It is time to let go and drop the parts of sparc32 that in reality are not in use.
...
Removing sun4m and sun4d support allowed removal of the run time patching of the code as well as a lot of assembler code. The result is a much cleaner assembler code that is easier to understand and thus maintain and extend."
This latest Sun4M/Sun4D code removal work for the kernel can be found on the LKML.