Linux 6.9 To Allow Larger Frame-Buffer Console Font Size For Today's 4K Displays

With the frame-buffer device "FBDEV" subsystem changes sent out today for the Linux 6.9 kernel, there is support for larger console fonts to better handle today's ~4K displays.

Rather than a 32 pixel font width/height, the update for Linux 6.9 now allows a maximum VT console font width of 64 and maximum height of 128 pixels.

Samuel Thibault took the liberty of increasing the maximum VT console font size to 64 x 128. As part of the change is switching to a bitmap rather than just a larger integer size with the existing FBDEV code. He explained in the patch adjusting the code to allow the increased size of 64 x 128:
"By using bitmaps we actually support whatever size we would want, but the console currently limits fonts to 64x128 (which gives 60x16 text on 4k screens), so we don't need more for now, and we can easily increase later."

Allowing the larger size should be welcome by those using a frame-buffer console on today's high resolution displays.

A current Linux FB console


This change plus various FBDEV fixes are part of this pull request for Linux 6.9.
