exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
There is only one set of patches making up the exFAT update for the Linux 6.9 merge window but it's a notable one at that. The new code is for improving the "dirsync" performance by syncing on a dentry-set rather than a per-directory entry. The dirsync mount option is used to perform all directory updates synchronously.
Yuezhang Mo with Sony spearheaded the exFAT dirsync optimizations for Linux. Yuezhang Mo found the improved sync dentry to not only improve performance but also to put less strain on the storage device life. Benchmarks posted show the improved dirsync performance on the exFAT Linux driver to be much better than the status quo and much closer to the performance levels of testing exFAT without the dirsync option:
This exFAT performance optimization is the new material for the file-system in Linux 6.9.