Linux 6.9 Deprecates The EXT2 File-System Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 March 2024 at 09:20 AM EDT. 16 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
While Linux 6.9 brings many great changes and new features / hardware support, on the deprecation side it's deprecating the classic EXT2 file-system driver.

The EXT2 file-system has been around for thirty years, it's been over two decades since EXT3 and a decade and a half since EXT4 has been stable in the Linux kernel. EXT2 use has been on the decline and likely just in use for accessing old storage devices / legacy Linux distribution installs.

It's being deprecated now though since the file-system driver doesn't support dates beyond the year 2038 as part of the Y2038 problem. Due to not properly supporting timestamps beyond 19 January 2038, Linux developers are now encouraging any remaining EXT2 users to upgrade to using the EXT4 driver to access their file-system. The EXT4 driver is able to handle EXT2 file-systems while properly supporting dates past the Y2038 problem.

EXT2 deprecated


So for now the EXT2 driver is deprecated and its code is being kept around just for reference purposes but will likely be removed in the years to come. Over on the Bootlin blog is more details on the EXT2 driver deprecation.
16 Comments
Related News
IO_uring With Linux 6.9 Gains Truncate Support, Per-Ring NAPI
KSMBD Now Implements Durable File Handles With Linux 6.9
exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
Bcachefs Fixes Deadlock In Recovery, More Fixes Coming
F2FS Improves Zoned Block Device Support & Per-File Compression For Linux 6.9
XFS With Linux 6.9 Brings Online Repair Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine