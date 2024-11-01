Bcachefs Reining In Bugs: Test Dashboard Failures Drop By 40% Over Last Month

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 November 2024 at 06:08 AM EDT. 6 Comments
As part of the latest Bcachefs fixes pull request, lead developer Kent Overstreet has provided an update on the bug situation for this advanced copy-on-write open-source file-system.

Overstreet wrote that the bug counts have been dropping as the Bcachefs file-system sees more rigorous testing and user interest. He commented in the latest fixes pull request:
"Test dashboard failures are down 40% from a month ago, critical bug reports have dropped off dramatically (there are a few still outstanding I need to get to; apparently there's still a bug with online fsck and open unlinked files), and we're starting to crank through the syzbot stuff (also, syzbot seems to have made it past the dumb "whoops, we forgot to validate that" and is turning up some genuinely interesting ones).

Been hitting some bugs in compaction (confirmed by users running with it flipped off), and lately I've been seeing some sporadic test hangs due to what looks like a block layer writeback throttling bug, ouch."

Nice to see the test dashboard failures / bug rate dropping significantly.

This week's latest fixes pull addresses pointers in an extent overflowing the max on a file-system with many devices and a fix for a deadlock when running out of space on tiny file-systems. These changes will be queued up for this weekend's Linux 6.12-rc6 test kernel release.
