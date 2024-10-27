DM-INLINECRYPT Being Worked On To Leverage Inline Block Device Encryption
In addition to Eric Biggers of Google being busy working on various crypto and hashing performance optimizations, the longtime Linux developer has also been working on "dm-inlinecrypt" for better leveraging inline block device encryption.
The dm-inlinecrypt is a new inline block device encryption target for Device Mapper. Unlike the dm-crypt target that uses the regular Linux kernel crypto API, dm-inlinecrypt uses the block crypto API to allow taking advantage of inline encryption hardware. In particular, UFS host controllers commonly boast such capabilities.
The dm-inlinecrypt code is based on Android's dm-default-key but with passthrough support removed.
Those interested in this ongoing work around dm-inlinecrypt can see the latest patches via this Git branch.
Add A Comment