DM-INLINECRYPT Being Worked On To Leverage Inline Block Device Encryption

In addition to Eric Biggers of Google being busy working on various crypto and hashing performance optimizations , the longtime Linux developer has also been working on "dm-inlinecrypt" for better leveraging inline block device encryption.The dm-inlinecrypt is a new inline block device encryption target for Device Mapper. Unlike the dm-crypt target that uses the regular Linux kernel crypto API, dm-inlinecrypt uses the block crypto API to allow taking advantage of inline encryption hardware. In particular, UFS host controllers commonly boast such capabilities.

The dm-inlinecrypt code is based on Android's dm-default-key but with passthrough support removed.Those interested in this ongoing work around dm-inlinecrypt can see the latest patches via this Git branch