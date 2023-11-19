Linux 6.7-rc2 Released: "Slightly Larger Than Average"
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.7-rc2 as the second test release of what will become Linux 6.7 stable around the end of the calendar year.
While the Linux 6.7 merge window was the biggest ever, the Linux 6.7-rc2 release candidate this week is described by Torvalds as just slightly larger than average. He wrote in the 6.7-rc2 announcement:
"So I was expecting rc2 to be tiny, because we had a lot of people (including me) traveling for either plumbers conf or maintainer summit (or both). And rc2 tends to be small anyway.
But looking at the stats, rc2 is average to slightly larger than average. Not huge like rc1 was, but certainly not tiny either.
The most noticeable thing is probably the turbostat tool update, which actually came in during the merge window, but was delayed by just waiting for getting the pull request properly signed. Maybe that at least partially explains why rc2 isn't as small as I would have expected.
But nothing looks bad or scary, so please do go right ahead and continue testing,"
There are many new features and improvements with Linux 6.7. I'll have more Linux 6.7 kernel benchmarks out shortly on Phoronix.
6 Comments