KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.7 Adds LoongArch, Up To 4096 x86 vCPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 3 November 2023 at 02:30 PM EDT. 5 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes were sent out on Thursday for the Linux 6.7 merge window.

The KVM updates include LoongArch virtualization support, a new knob to allow higher x86 vCPU limits, and more.

KVM new x86 limit


- LoongArch support is now available for KVM virtualization. The LoongArch virtualization support is "very similar to MIPS" for which the ISA is based. The LoongArch hardware uses the same model as x86 / s390 / RISC-V.

- KVM on x86 adds CONFIG_KVM_MAX_NR_VCPUS as a way to allow handling up to 4096 vCPUs while allowing a lower default to avoid the extra memory overhead of otherwise allowing a very high limit. The default value is 1024 vCPUs.

- Virtualization support for the AMD Inception/SRSO mitigation.

- KVM x86 Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) fixes.

- KVM on RISC-V now supports the Smstateen and Zicond extensions.

- KVM on ARM adds guest support for memory operation instructions and various other improvements.

- Various other clean-ups and fixes.

More details on these changes via the KVM pull request.
5 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.7 Adds A Cross-Vendor Solution For Confidential Computing Attestation Reports
AMD Takes SEV-SNP Hypervisor To v10, Intel TDX Host Support Up To 14 Revisions
Incus 0.1 Released As Linux Containers' Fork Of LXD
Loongson Preparing LoongArch KVM Virtualization For Linux 6.7
Cloud Hypervisor 35 Released With Few New Features & Fixes
Linux 6.6 KVM Brings Intel & AMD Fixes, SEV-ES DebugSwap, New RISC-V Extensions
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7