KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.7 Adds LoongArch, Up To 4096 x86 vCPUs
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes were sent out on Thursday for the Linux 6.7 merge window.
The KVM updates include LoongArch virtualization support, a new knob to allow higher x86 vCPU limits, and more.
- LoongArch support is now available for KVM virtualization. The LoongArch virtualization support is "very similar to MIPS" for which the ISA is based. The LoongArch hardware uses the same model as x86 / s390 / RISC-V.
- KVM on x86 adds CONFIG_KVM_MAX_NR_VCPUS as a way to allow handling up to 4096 vCPUs while allowing a lower default to avoid the extra memory overhead of otherwise allowing a very high limit. The default value is 1024 vCPUs.
- Virtualization support for the AMD Inception/SRSO mitigation.
- KVM x86 Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) fixes.
- KVM on RISC-V now supports the Smstateen and Zicond extensions.
- KVM on ARM adds guest support for memory operation instructions and various other improvements.
- Various other clean-ups and fixes.
More details on these changes via the KVM pull request.
5 Comments