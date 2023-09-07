XPad Driver Extends Gaming Controller Support With Linux 6.6
In addition to the HID updates bringing rumble for Google's Stadia controller and other gaming peripheral improvements, the input subsystem updates were sent out this week for Linux 6.6 that bring more enhancements for Linux gamers. In particular, the common XPad driver saw some additions for this next kernel version.
The XPad driver that is used for the Microsoft Xbox controllers and other similar gaming controllers has enjoyed some nice improvements for Linux 6.6.
First up, the XPad driver now supports the GameSir T4 Kaleid Controller. This is a transparent, RGB gaming controller that retails for around $40. A new vendor and product ID needed to be added for supporting this GameSir T4 Kaleid Controller but otherwise works out quite fine with these ID additions and marking it as similar to an Xbox 360 controller.
The XPad driver with Linux 6.6 also has a fix for some third-party controllers. Some controllers like the GameSir G3W and other third-party Xbox 360 style controllers require that specific, special packet to finish device initialization before the controllers will begin sending reports. The developers admit that "it's not currently known what this packet does", but in any event it gets more controllers working correctly with the XPad driver.
The input updates for Linux 6.6 also add a new driver for Azoteq IQS7210A/7211A/E touch controllers, add more hardware IDs to the exc3000 and Goodix drivers, and have a fix for the psmouse driver to work more reliably switch to the RMI4 mode.
Add A Comment