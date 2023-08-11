Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 August 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT. 12 Comments
The upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel will finish removing old remnants of Wireless USB support.

Back in 2019 the Wireless USB and Ultra Wideband (UWB) code was deprecated due to having no maintainer and the Wireless USB having not been updated in a decade given the success of Bluetooth and WiFi. Wireless USB was built atop the Ultra WideBand radio platform.

In 2020 with the Linux 5.7 kernel the massive amount of WUSB and UWB code was removed following the kernel's deprecation process. Now three years later some additional remnants of the Wireless USB code was uncovered in the Linux kernel's massive codebase.

Wireless USB logo


Set for removal in the upcoming Linux 6.6 cycle is flushing away the old Wireless USB documentation and other old remnants of Wireless USB and UWB code. That's another 500+ lines lighter on top of the more than twenty thousand lines cleared away as part of the original WUSB/UWB removal.

Wireless USB was intended for short-range wireless USB technologies and was capable of 480 Mbit/s at up to 3 meters or 110 Mbit/s at up to 10 meters. Wireless USB has long been obsolete with WiFi and Bluetooth being far superior. Now in 2023 clearing away the old Wireless USB code inside the Linux kernel will finally be over.
