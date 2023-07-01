Linux 6.5 Adds CXL Device Sanitization, Secure Erase, CXL 3.0 Performance Monitor
The Compute Express Link (CXL) enablement in the Linux kernel remains ongoing and with the in-development Linux 6.5 kernel are yet more features now being enabled for this exciting industry standard.
CXL in Linux 6.5 adds support for CXL 3.0's Performance Monitoring via a new PMU driver complying with the specification, support for device sanitization to wipe all data from a device, and also secure-erase support for re-keying encryption of user data. Additionally, CXL in Linux 6.5 now supports handling firmware updating of Compute Express Link devices. Firmware update handling of CXL devices is being handled easily by simply cat'ing a firmware blob to a sysfs file and that is then piped to the CXL device for updating.
The CXL code has also seen many code clean-ups and more refactoring to prepare for error handling with CXL Type-2 accelerator devices and CXL RCH (CXL 1.1) topology. There are also an assortment of fixes to find with the CXL subsystem updates for this new kernel.
Intel Linux engineers continue to dominate the Compute Express Link subsystem work for the upstream kernel. The full list of CXL changes for the Linux 6.5 kernel can be found via this pull request.
