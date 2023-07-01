Linux 6.5 Adds CXL Device Sanitization, Secure Erase, CXL 3.0 Performance Monitor

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 July 2023 at 06:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The Compute Express Link (CXL) enablement in the Linux kernel remains ongoing and with the in-development Linux 6.5 kernel are yet more features now being enabled for this exciting industry standard.

CXL in Linux 6.5 adds support for CXL 3.0's Performance Monitoring via a new PMU driver complying with the specification, support for device sanitization to wipe all data from a device, and also secure-erase support for re-keying encryption of user data. Additionally, CXL in Linux 6.5 now supports handling firmware updating of Compute Express Link devices. Firmware update handling of CXL devices is being handled easily by simply cat'ing a firmware blob to a sysfs file and that is then piped to the CXL device for updating.

The CXL code has also seen many code clean-ups and more refactoring to prepare for error handling with CXL Type-2 accelerator devices and CXL RCH (CXL 1.1) topology. There are also an assortment of fixes to find with the CXL subsystem updates for this new kernel.

CXL logo


Intel Linux engineers continue to dominate the Compute Express Link subsystem work for the upstream kernel. The full list of CXL changes for the Linux 6.5 kernel can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
LoongArch Adds Simultaneous Multi-Threading, SIMD/Vector Extensions
Linux 6.5 Should Spend Less Time Waiting On PCIe Devices
Alibaba T-Head TH1520 RISC-V CPU & A Few New Arm SoCs Ready For Linux 6.5
System76 Launches Nebula PC Cases For DIY Builds
Linux 6.5 Brings WiFi & Bluetooth Support For The MIPS Creator CI20
NVIDIA SHIELD Controller Driver, Xbox Rumble Support For Linux 6.5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change
GNOME Lands Nice Optimization For Wayland Gaming