Linux 6.4-rc3 Released Following A Rather Smooth Week
Linus Torvalds just released the Linux 6.4-rc3 kernel following a rather uneventful week.
The Linux 6.4 cycle is coming along rather well for this summer 2023 kernel that brings many new features and exciting improvements. Linus Torvalds wrote in this afternoon's announcement:
Here we are, another week gone by, and another rc released.
Nothing really huge stands out there. Roughly half the patch is drivers, with - as usual - networking and gpu being the bulk of it, but there's various other driver fixes in there too (usb, sound, media, ...).
The other half is the usual fairly random stuff: tooling, arch updates (arm, s390, x86), core networking, documentation, filesystems...
The list of the patches for the week in 6.4-rc3 can be found on the LKML. Linux 6.4 stable should be out around the end of June.
