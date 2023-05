Linux 6.4-rc3 Released Following A Rather Smooth Week

Here we are, another week gone by, and another rc released.



Nothing really huge stands out there. Roughly half the patch is drivers, with - as usual - networking and gpu being the bulk of it, but there's various other driver fixes in there too (usb, sound, media, ...).



The other half is the usual fairly random stuff: tooling, arch updates (arm, s390, x86), core networking, documentation, filesystems...

Linus Torvalds just released the Linux 6.4-rc3 kernel following a rather uneventful week.The Linux 6.4 cycle is coming along rather well for this summer 2023 kernel that brings many new features and exciting improvements . Linus Torvalds wrote in this afternoon's announcement:The list of the patches for the week in 6.4-rc3 can be found on the LKML . Linux 6.4 stable should be out around the end of June.