Linux 6.4-rc3 Released Following A Rather Smooth Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 May 2023 at 05:52 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just released the Linux 6.4-rc3 kernel following a rather uneventful week.

The Linux 6.4 cycle is coming along rather well for this summer 2023 kernel that brings many new features and exciting improvements. Linus Torvalds wrote in this afternoon's announcement:
Here we are, another week gone by, and another rc released.

Nothing really huge stands out there. Roughly half the patch is drivers, with - as usual - networking and gpu being the bulk of it, but there's various other driver fixes in there too (usb, sound, media, ...).

The other half is the usual fairly random stuff: tooling, arch updates (arm, s390, x86), core networking, documentation, filesystems...

The list of the patches for the week in 6.4-rc3 can be found on the LKML. Linux 6.4 stable should be out around the end of June.

Linux 6.4-rc3 Git tag

Add A Comment
Related News
Linux To Disable PCID For Intel Alder Lake & Raptor Lake Due To Issue With INVLPG
Linux Adding Leakshield Driver Support For Reporting Liquid Cooling System Leaks
Parallel CPU Bring-Up Poised For Linux 6.5
Linux 6.4-rc2 Released As A Fairly Calm Mother's Day Kernel
Linux's SLAB Allocator Next On Deck For Deprecation & Removal
Linux 6.5 Raspberry Pi "VC4" Graphics Driver Picking Up New HDMI Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving