Linux Landing Change To Allow STIBP When Using Legacy IBRS

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Ahead of the Linux 6.3-rc1 release later today, a set of "x86/urgent" patches were sent out Sunday morning that include the change to allow Single Threaded Indirect Branch Predictors (STIBP) to be used in the presence of legacy Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation (IBRS) for security reasons.Since a change last year, the Linux kernel hasn't enabled STIBP when using IBRS. However, the performance-hurting legacy IBRS is cleared on return to user-space for performance reasons but in turn that leaves user-space vulnerable to cross-thread attacks. So STIBP can now be ena bled while having legacy IBRS active in order to fend off those user-space attacks.



Legacy IBRS is used in just older Intel CPUs prior to the introduction of eIBRS.