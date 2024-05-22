Linux 6.10 Shows People Are Still Using USB To Parallel Port Adapters In 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 May 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT.
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent out the USB/Thunderbolt changes this morning for the Linux 6.10 merge window that is wrapping up this weekend. Surprisingly, in 2024, a new USB to parallel printer port adapter variant is being introduced with Linux 6.10.

With Linux 6.10 there are updates for using USB to parallel port adapters... The uss720 Linux driver is for handling the Lucent USS720 USB to parallel port ASIC. In Linux 6.10 there is support for additional variants of the Belkin F5U002 as a USB parallel printer adapter.

Belkin USB to parallel printer adapter


The patch adding this Belkin USB parallel printer adapter variant explains:
"This device is a gray USB parallel port adapter with "F5U002" imprinted on the plastic and a sticker that says both "F5U002" and "P80453-A". It's identified in lsusb as "05ab:1001 In-System Design BAYI Printer Class Support". It's subtly different from the other gray cable I have that has "F5U002 Rev 2" and "P80453-B" on its sticker and device ID 050d:0002.

The uss720 driver appears to work flawlessly with this device, although the device evidently does not support ECP."

Should you have one of these adapters, now they will work under Linux in 2024... Then again, this USB to parallel port adapter isn't too surprising: it was just last year the Free Software Foundation was endorsing a USB to parallel printer cable among their holiday shopping recommendations. Back in 2019 the FSF ceritifed the USB to parallel printer cable for "Respecting Your Freedom".

Moving onto newer USB hardware, there is the usual assortment of work on the Linux USB Type-C driver code. The DWC2 USB driver meanwhile adds support for the Sophgo CV18XX/SG200X series SoC. On the Thunderbolt side, there is now NVM upgrade support for the Intel Maple Ridge controller.

See the USB pull for the full list of new patches for Linux 6.10.
4 Comments
