Linux 6.10 Delivers AMD & Intel P-State Driver Updates To Refine Power Management

The ACPI and power management / thermal subsystem changes were merged last week for the Linux 6.10 kernel. This cycle there are updates to both the Intel and AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling drivers.

The Intel P-State driver reworks handling of disabled turbo functionality so the maximum CPU frequency is updated consistently. The Intel P-State driver has also seen a number of code clean-ups. Also on the Intel side is PMU support within their TPMI RAPL (Run-Time Average Power Limiting) driver. Arrow Lake H support is also added to the Intel RAPL driver this cycle.

AMD and Intel CPUs


Meanwhile, over on the AMD P-State side, there is ACPI CPPC v2 support for various Zen 2 processors like Threadripper where now should be better performance and improved thermals. In addition there is various other fixes and enhancements ot the AMD P-State driver. Sadly, the AMD Core Performance Boost and Fast CPPC didn't make it to the AMD P-State driver for Linux 6.10.

Some other power management work includes the MediaTek CPUfreq driver now supporting the MT7988A SoC and various smaller changes to the different ARM CPU frequency scaling drivers.

More details on all of the Linux 6.10 power management updates via the pull request.

Sent out as well last week were the ACPI updates for Linux 6.10. Over on the ACPI side is now having Intel Lunar Lake support within the ACPI Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework (DPTF) driver. The ACPI code also adds the RAS2 table to ACPICA, a CXL 3.0 fix for the CEDT table, AEST v2 table support in ACPICA, and various device quirks.
