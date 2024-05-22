Linux 6.10 Perf Tools Brings AMD Zen 5 Events & Intel Updates

Sent out on Tuesday were all of the perf tool changes for the Linux 6.10 kernel. This includes perf event support for recent Intel CPUs as well as initial AMD Zen 5 processor support.

The perf tool updates in Linux 6.10 include support for using the Capstone disassembler library by various tools, various data type profiling improvements, enhancing various perf tool sub-commands, and other small changes.

The Intel perf tool updates include updates to the JSON events files for Cascade Lake X, Emerald Rapids, Grand Ridge, Ice Lake X, Lunar Lake, Meteor Lake, Sapphire Rapids, Sierra Forest, Sky Lake X, Sky Lake and Snow Ridge X.

Zen 5 perf support


On the AMD side is initial support for Zen 5 within the perf tools. This pull request adds support for the AMD Zen 5 core and uncore events and metrics. This allows for information on dispatch, execution and retirement, branch prediction, L1/L2 cache activity, TLB activity, and other metrics with the upcoming AMD Zen 5 EPYC/Ryzen processors.

The full list of perf tool updates for Linux 6.10 can be found via this pull request.
