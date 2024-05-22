Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.10 Perf Tools Brings AMD Zen 5 Events & Intel Updates
The perf tool updates in Linux 6.10 include support for using the Capstone disassembler library by various tools, various data type profiling improvements, enhancing various perf tool sub-commands, and other small changes.
The Intel perf tool updates include updates to the JSON events files for Cascade Lake X, Emerald Rapids, Grand Ridge, Ice Lake X, Lunar Lake, Meteor Lake, Sapphire Rapids, Sierra Forest, Sky Lake X, Sky Lake and Snow Ridge X.
On the AMD side is initial support for Zen 5 within the perf tools. This pull request adds support for the AMD Zen 5 core and uncore events and metrics. This allows for information on dispatch, execution and retirement, branch prediction, L1/L2 cache activity, TLB activity, and other metrics with the upcoming AMD Zen 5 EPYC/Ryzen processors.
The full list of perf tool updates for Linux 6.10 can be found via this pull request.