LoongArch Picks Up New CPU Capabilities With Linux 6.1
While initial LoongArch CPU support merged in Linux 5.19, it was still in an immature state and since then missing features and functionality continue to be ironed out. With Linux 6.0 came LoongArch PCI support and other changes while for Linux 6.1 come additional features for this Chinese CPU architecture derived from MIPS64 and some elements of RISC-V.
Linux 6.1 already landed EFI boot support for LoongArch while on Wednesday the main LoongArch CPU port updates were merged.
This cycle there is refactoring of the TLB/cache operations, qspinlock support, support for perf events, Kexec and Kdump handling, a generic BUG() handler implemented for the architecture, eBPF JIT support, an ACPI-based laptop driver, and updates to the default kernel configuration (defconfig).
Overall a busy feature cycle for LoongArch with Linux 6.1. The full list of changes can be found via this Git merge.
