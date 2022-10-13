LoongArch Picks Up New CPU Capabilities With Linux 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 October 2022 at 04:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
While initial LoongArch CPU support merged in Linux 5.19, it was still in an immature state and since then missing features and functionality continue to be ironed out. With Linux 6.0 came LoongArch PCI support and other changes while for Linux 6.1 come additional features for this Chinese CPU architecture derived from MIPS64 and some elements of RISC-V.

Linux 6.1 already landed EFI boot support for LoongArch while on Wednesday the main LoongArch CPU port updates were merged.


This cycle there is refactoring of the TLB/cache operations, qspinlock support, support for perf events, Kexec and Kdump handling, a generic BUG() handler implemented for the architecture, eBPF JIT support, an ACPI-based laptop driver, and updates to the default kernel configuration (defconfig).

Overall a busy feature cycle for LoongArch with Linux 6.1. The full list of changes can be found via this Git merge.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.1 Drops Old Driver For High Speed Serial / TTY Over IEEE-1394 Firewire
Linux 6.1 Brings Input Drivers For IBM Operation Panel & PINE64 Keyboard Case
Linux 6.1 To Better Handle "Cheap Clone" Nintendo Controller Knockoffs
Linux 6.1 Change Aims To Auto-Detect Logitech HID++ High Resolution Scrolling Support
New Car & Flight Controller HID Drivers Ready To Race With Linux 6.1
Sound Open Firmware 2.3 Released With Support For AMD Rembrandt, Intel Raptor Lake
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
Btrfs Brings Some Great Performance Improvements With Linux 6.1
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock
Canonical Now Providing Free Ubuntu Pro Subscriptions For Up To 5 Systems
AMD Continues Working Toward HDR Display Support For The Linux Desktop
Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released