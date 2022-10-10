LoongArch EFI Boot, Prep For EFI Confidential Compute Arrive For Linux 6.1

A big chunk of new EFI feature code was merged for Linux 6.1.

EFI boot support is now ready to go with Linux 6.1 for the LoongArch architecture. This follows the UEFI 2.10 specification back in August having added the formal LoongArch processor architecture support.

The LoongArch port was added to Linux 5.19 but in its initial form was quite limited in functionality and even lacked some critical device drivers. The Linux 5.19 state was good enough for at least unblocking the glibc LoongArch mainlining and since then has continued working on the rest of its enablement for this Loongson developed IP based on inspirations from RISC-V and MIPS64.

With Linux 6.1 there is EFI boot support for LoongArch. This resulted in some clean-ups to Linux's EFI code along the way as well as preparing for confidential compute support with the EFI code in the future.

This EFI pull for Linux 6.1 also has generic compressed boot support, measuring the kernel command line into the TPM for measured boot handling, and various other improvements. See this pull request for more details on the EFI changes for this next kernel version.
