Intel Sends More Meteor Lake Code, GSC For Xe HP SDV For Linux 6.1
This latest pull to DRM-Next continues preparing Meteor Lake enablement on the graphics side. The Meteor Lake integrated graphics capabilities roughly align to that of DG2/Alchemist in terms of features. The latest functionality being worked on for "MTL" is the standalone media unit and other changes.
This pull also gets the Graphics System Controller "GSC" enabled for the Xe HP SDV (Software Development Vehicle) board. Intel GSC is used for various tasks including the handling of firmware updates, HDCP content protection, and other security tasks. The Intel GSC ties into the Intel Management Engine Interface.
Some of the other work squeezed into this pull request for ending out Linux 6.1 Intel graphics driver feature work are fixes for throttle reasons decoding in sysfs, updating the GuC to version 7.5, DG2 run-time power management is fiixed for local memory access via mmap(), and a variety of other fixes.
The full list of Intel GT changes as part of this pull request to DRM-Next for Linux 6.1 can be found via dri-devel.