EROFS Lands FSCache-Based Shared Domain Support For Linux 6.1
EROFS as the read-only Linux file-system started by Huawei originally for Android devices continues seeing new adoption, including in the area of container use-cases beyond the original Android focus.
For EROFS with Linux 6.1 there is now FSCache-based shared domain support that is added for said container use. With this FSCache-based shared domain support, data blocks in the same domain can now be storage deduplicated. EROFS developers will also be using this functionality for page cache sharing later on.
This EROFS shared domain support was started by Bytedance engineers for being able to share data blobs between EROFS file-system images. Those wishing to learn more about that functionality and other EROFS changes now merged for Linux 6.1, see this pull request of the file-system changes accepted for this new kernel version.
