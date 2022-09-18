Linux 6.0-rc6 Released After Kernel Developers Spent The Week In Dublin

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 September 2022 at 05:26 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.0-rc6 and it's artificially tiny due to many of the kernel developers being preoccupied for the week.

Due to the Linux Plumbers Conference, the Open-Source Summit Europe, and other Linux events taking place this week in Dublin, Ireland, most of the kernel maintainers and other prominent kernel developers were busy over there. Thus not much kernel activity this week and Linux 6.0-rc6 is quite small over last Sunday's 6.0-rc5.


Due to many of the kernel developers out in Dublin for the week, Linux 6.0-rc6 is a small update...


Torvalds wrote in the 6.0-rc6 announcement:
So this is an artificially small -rc release, because this past week we had the Maintainers' Summit in Dublin (along with OSS EU and LPC 2022), so we've had a lot of maintainers traveling.

Or - putting my ridiculously optimistic hat on - maybe things are just so nice and stable that there just weren't all that many fixes?

Yeah, I know which scenario I'm betting on, but hope springs eternal.

Regardless, things look fine. I am expecting rc7 to be larger than usual due to pull requests having shifted one week later, and in the worst case that might mean that I might feel like we need an extra rc8, but for now I'm going to assume it's not going to be _that_ noticeable and hope we'll just keep to the regular schedule.

But it would be lovely if everybody gave this some extra tender loving care in the form of extra testing...

So we'll see how the next two weeks play out but Linux 6.0 stable should be out in early October. That's great with Linux 6.0 having many exciting features and improvements but then it's onward to the Linux 6.1 merge window.
2 Comments
Related News
MGLRU v15 Published For Last Minute Testing Of This Major Linux Improvement
Linux's Load Balancer Still Needs To Be Better Adapted For Intel Hybrid CPUs
Renewed Talk Of User-Space Consoles, Accelerators In The DRM Subsystem
NUMA Interface For FUTEX2 Still Being Tackled For Linux
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Linux Kernel Live Patching Working Fairly Well For Millions Of Meta Servers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux