Linux 6.0-rc6 Released After Kernel Developers Spent The Week In Dublin
Due to the Linux Plumbers Conference, the Open-Source Summit Europe, and other Linux events taking place this week in Dublin, Ireland, most of the kernel maintainers and other prominent kernel developers were busy over there. Thus not much kernel activity this week and Linux 6.0-rc6 is quite small over last Sunday's 6.0-rc5.
Due to many of the kernel developers out in Dublin for the week, Linux 6.0-rc6 is a small update...
Torvalds wrote in the 6.0-rc6 announcement:
So this is an artificially small -rc release, because this past week we had the Maintainers' Summit in Dublin (along with OSS EU and LPC 2022), so we've had a lot of maintainers traveling.
Or - putting my ridiculously optimistic hat on - maybe things are just so nice and stable that there just weren't all that many fixes?
Yeah, I know which scenario I'm betting on, but hope springs eternal.
Regardless, things look fine. I am expecting rc7 to be larger than usual due to pull requests having shifted one week later, and in the worst case that might mean that I might feel like we need an extra rc8, but for now I'm going to assume it's not going to be _that_ noticeable and hope we'll just keep to the regular schedule.
But it would be lovely if everybody gave this some extra tender loving care in the form of extra testing...
So we'll see how the next two weeks play out but Linux 6.0 stable should be out in early October. That's great with Linux 6.0 having many exciting features and improvements but then it's onward to the Linux 6.1 merge window.