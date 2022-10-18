We Need Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
OpenPOWER Foundation Demoes The LibreBMC POWER-Based Open-Source BMC
The OpenPOWER Foundation is using this weeks' Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit to showcase the LibreBMC in action. The BMC employs their Microwatt processor design based on the open POWER ISA. The Microwatt core is running the OpenBMC Linux-based firmware stack. LibreBMC also employs open-source peripheral IP from LiteX.
For those not at the OCP Global Summit, the OpenPOWER Foundation provided us this video embedded below of LibreBMC in action. This demo is using a LibreBMC DC-SCM card with the Microwatt POWER based CPU booting an IBM AC922 server.