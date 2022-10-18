OpenPOWER Foundation Demoes The LibreBMC POWER-Based Open-Source BMC

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 October 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT.
Last year the OpenPOWER Foundation announced LibreBMC as a POWER-based open-source BMC and now they have progressed to the point of actually demoing this BMC backed by a fully open-source software stack.

The OpenPOWER Foundation is using this weeks' Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit to showcase the LibreBMC in action. The BMC employs their Microwatt processor design based on the open POWER ISA. The Microwatt core is running the OpenBMC Linux-based firmware stack. LibreBMC also employs open-source peripheral IP from LiteX.


For those not at the OCP Global Summit, the OpenPOWER Foundation provided us this video embedded below of LibreBMC in action. This demo is using a LibreBMC DC-SCM card with the Microwatt POWER based CPU booting an IBM AC922 server.

