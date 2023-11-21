Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads

A recently posted Linux kernel driver patch by Lenovo is for a new "ultra-performance capability" with their latest ThinkPad laptops for ensuring their hardware achieves the best Linux performance when in the "performance" ACPI Platform Profile while conserving the most power in the balanced and power-saving mode.Mark Pearson of Lenovo's great Linux team sent out a patch earlier this month for supporting an improved performance mode found on some new ThinkPads. The patch adds support for this "ultra-performance capability" to ensure this mode is used when operating in the "performance" platform profile for ensuring the best performance possible. In the lower-state platform profiles this capability isn't engaged.

For at least some laptops/BIOS versions the ultra-performance capability mode is already enabled by default, in which case this patch ensures optimal power-savings for the non-performance profiles.