LLVM Flang Begins Seeing NVIDIA CUDA Fortran Support

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 4 June 2023 at 08:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM
The LLVM Fortran compiler "Flang" has begun seeing NVIDIA CUDA support land in the upstream code-base.

NVIDIA engineer Peter Klausler has contributed the initial CUDA Fortran pieces to the codebase for LLVM 17 Git. Merged this week included the pieces:


- [flang] CUDA Fortran - part 1/5: parsing
- [flang] CUDA Fortran - part 2/5: symbols & scopes
- [flang] CUDA Fortran - part 3/5: declarations checking
- [flang] CUDA Fortran - part 4/5: definability and characteristics
- [flang] CUDA Fortran - part 5/5: statement semantics

With that all of the initial NVIDIA CUDA Fortran pieces are in upstream Flang now. Though there is some related code still outstanding like experimental device builds of the Flang runtime for handling the Fortran run-time as a CUDA or OpenMP offload target library.

NVIDIA CUDA support in LLVM Flang


The Fortran programming language remains a popular choice in some scientific communities and NVIDIA continues investing in CUDA support around Fortran with LLVM playing an important role in their proprietary compute ecosystem.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
LLVM Clang 17 Adds Initial C++26 Compile Flags With -std=c++26
LLVM Clang Now Exposes -std=c++23 Rather Than -std=c++2b
LLVM 16.0.1 Released With Many Compiler Fixes, Backports AMD Zen 4 Scheduler Model
LLVM 17 Lands Initial Support For RISC-V Vector Crypto Extension ISA
AMD Adds Basic RPC Mechanism To LLVM libc For GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver