LLVM Clang 17 Now Defaulting To OpenMP 5.1

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 21 June 2023 at 05:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The LLVM Clang 17 C/C++ compiler when shipping later this year will now use OpenMP 5.1 as the default version of this multi-processing programming API.

Currently LLVM/Clang defaults to OpenMP 5.0 when no specific OpenMP version is specified, but starting with LLVM/Clang 17 it will now use OpenMP 5.1. OpenMP 5.1 brings changes to the C/C++ default classes, new atomic directive extensions (compare and fail), structured block sequences, and other additions/changes.

OpenMP 5.1 default in LLVM Git


LLVM Clang has already supported OpenMP 5.1 features but now a few days ago in Git the change was made to default to OpenMP 5.1 if no other version is explicitly specified, reflecting the developers are now comfortable in their level of OMP 5.1 support.

OpenMP 5.2 is currently the latest upstream version. The OpenMP 5.1 spec for those interested can be found at OpenMP.org.
