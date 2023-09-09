Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
The KSMBD in-kernel SMB3 server is now formally declared stable with Linux 6.6 in removing its experimental tag. Steve French wrote with the KSMBD pull for the Linux 6.6 merge window:
"After two years, many fixes and much testing, ksmbd is no longer experimental."
This in-kernel SMB3 server aims for better performance and better handling modern features like RDMA support for SMB Direct by leveraging the kernel-space code. But in being a kernel-space implementation and news has meant security vulnerabilities over time but in 2023 KSMBD is in good standing.
Those curious about the KSMBD feature set and other information on it can see the kernel documentation.