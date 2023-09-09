KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 September 2023
Back in 2021 Samsung engineers posted KSMBD as an in-kernel SMB3 server alternative to the likes of the user-space Samba server. KSMBD merged into Linux 5.15 as an experimental SMB server while after two years of fixes and other improvements has now dropped its "experimental" marking.

The KSMBD in-kernel SMB3 server is now formally declared stable with Linux 6.6 in removing its experimental tag. Steve French wrote with the KSMBD pull for the Linux 6.6 merge window:
"After two years, many fixes and much testing, ksmbd is no longer experimental."

This in-kernel SMB3 server aims for better performance and better handling modern features like RDMA support for SMB Direct by leveraging the kernel-space code. But in being a kernel-space implementation and news has meant security vulnerabilities over time but in 2023 KSMBD is in good standing.

KSMBD no longer experimental


Those curious about the KSMBD feature set and other information on it can see the kernel documentation.
