"Intel Processor" Replaces Pentium & Celeron Brands

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 September 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
Intel announced today that beginning with 2023 notebooks, the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron brands will be replaced by... Intel Processor.

The new "Intel Processor" branding is intended to "simplify" their offerings for users. Intel's premium Core, Evo, and vPro branding, among others will remain. But for the basic CPUs, they will now be known as Intel Procesor.
About Intel Processor: Intel Processor will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families, helping to simplify the product purchase experience for consumers. Intel will continue to deliver the same products and benefits within segments. The brand leaves unchanged Intel’s current product offerings and Intel’s product roadmap.

More details at the Intel Newsroom on this unexpected announcement.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel Sends More Meteor Lake Code, GSC For Xe HP SDV For Linux 6.1
Intel Working On Energy Aware Scheduling For x86 Hybrid CPUs
Intel Talks Up Their oneVPL Acceleration Within FFmpeg
Intel Posts Big Linux Patch Set For "Classes of Tasks" On Hybrid CPUs, Thread Director
Intel Sends Updated GPU Firmware Handling, More Meteor Lake Graphics Code For Linux 6.1
Intel Acquires The Team Behind ArrayFire GPU Acceleration / Parallel Computing Software
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux
Linux's Modern NTFS Driver Preparing A "hidedotfiles" Option
Distrobox 1.4 Released - Easier Container Upgrades, Local Podman Install For Steam Deck