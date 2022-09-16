"Intel Processor" Replaces Pentium & Celeron Brands
Intel announced today that beginning with 2023 notebooks, the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron brands will be replaced by... Intel Processor.
The new "Intel Processor" branding is intended to "simplify" their offerings for users. Intel's premium Core, Evo, and vPro branding, among others will remain. But for the basic CPUs, they will now be known as Intel Procesor.
About Intel Processor: Intel Processor will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families, helping to simplify the product purchase experience for consumers. Intel will continue to deliver the same products and benefits within segments. The brand leaves unchanged Intel’s current product offerings and Intel’s product roadmap.
More details at the Intel Newsroom on this unexpected announcement.
4 Comments