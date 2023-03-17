Intel Prepares More Graphics Driver Code For Linux 6.4
This week's Intel GT changes include a number of fixes, avoiding use of stolen memory or BAR for ring buffers on LLC platforms, continued enablement around Intel Meteor Lake (MTL) graphics, various DG2/Alchemist tweaks, and other routine work. Nothing too incredibly exciting for end-users this week, but there still is a few more weeks for more DRM feature code to be readied for DRM-Next to make it for Linux 6.4.
Much of Intel's open-source Linux graphics focus recently has been on readying their Meteor Lake graphics support as well as preparing for their new "Xe" kernel driver that has yet to be mainlined.
Intel Linux engineer Joonas Lahtinen summed up this week's drm-intel-gt-next pull as:
"There is an important performance monitoring fix (#6333), more resiliency to pcode load delay and avoiding caching problems on LLC systems for ring buffers. Stolen memory probing fix and a missing register whitelisting for Gen12. Fix for potential OOB access on SSEU max_subslices array.
Improvements to error capture on GuC, corrections to workarounds power domains across Gen11/Gen12 with subject to runtime PM.
Then the regular bunch of smaller tweaks, restructuring and cleanups not to forget documentation, sparse and selftest improvements."
See this pull for the full list of this week's Intel GT patches.