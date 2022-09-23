Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands A "Bunch" Of Ray Query Fixes
As part of getting their Vulkan ray-tracing support into good shape, a handful of patches were merged today for Mesa 22.3 in fixing up the ANV driver's ray query code.
Intel engineer Lionel Landwerlin submitted a set of ray query fixes to the Intel NIR ray-tracing code that fixes a "bunch" of conformance test suite (CTS) failures around the Vulkan ray query extension.
Among the patches are fixing up the alignment of memory copy iterations, storing the ray query state in scratch memory, spill/fill the entire ray query data, and a number of other fixes to the "intel/nir/rt" code.
This merge request has all the details on the ray query fixes for the Intel driver in Mesa 22.3. Intel engineers have been working hard on buttoning up their Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist support ahead of more Intel discrete graphics cards coming to market with hardware ray-tracing support.
