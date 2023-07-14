Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Imagination Tech Rolls Out Latest PowerVR Rogue DRM Kernel Driver Patches
This from-scratch PowerVR DRM driver continues to be quite promising although limited to Rogue and newer graphics tech... After years of the open-source community desiring open-source PowerVR graphics when their graphics IP was much more common. It was last August that this in-development DRM driver was originally sent out for review while the PVR Mesa Vulkan driver continues to be developed concurrently for user-space. Today marks the fourth iteration of the patches.
With the v4 patches, there is now support for partial render jobs, hang recovery has been implemented via a firmware hard-reset command, threaded IRQ handling, cleaning up resource acquisition, and various other changes to further evolve this driver that aims to eventually go mainline.
The AXE-1-16M GPU with the TI SK-AM62 board continues to be the main testing focus by the Imagination Tech developers. Those interested in the latest work on the open-source PowerVR Linux graphics driver stack can find the v4 patches on dri-devel.