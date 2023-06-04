Google Chrome Begins Rollout Of New "Maglev" Mid-Tier Compiler
With Chrome 114 is the start of Google beginning to roll-out Maglev as their new mid-tier compiler for further enhancing the JavaScript browser performance.
Maglev aims to generate very performant machine code very quickly that is faster and can help save battery life. Google reports that Maglev yields around a 7.5% boost to the JetStream benchmark and around a 5% boost for the Speedometer benchmark.
On Friday was this Chromium blog post providing the initial details on the Maglev mid-tier compiler while overall light on technical details.
Going back to early 2022 is this early design doc detailing some of the ideas at that point for Maglev. It looks like it's about time to fire up a fresh round of Linux web browser benchmarks.
