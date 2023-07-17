GnuCOBOL 3.2 Released After 2+ Years In Development

For those fond of the COBOL programming language and continuing to make use of it in new development efforts, GnuCOBOL 3.2 was released on Friday as the latest feature update for this 21+ year old free software effort around being an open-source COBOL implementation.GnuCOBOL trans-compiles COBOL code to C and has continued keeping up with COBOL standards. With GnuCOBOL 3.2 there is improved dialect handling and "highly improved" run-times for several statements while also reducing memory use. This GnuCOBOL update also brings fileio improvements, improvements for source-level debugging with GDB and Coredump, and improvements to reproducible builds handling.

Downloads and more details on GnuCOBOL 3.2 via the GNU mailing list