Glibc Is The Latest Open-Source Project Adopting A Code of Conduct
The Glibc Code of Conduct follows GCC and other key GNU projects adopting similar language to cover behavior on their mailing lists, bug tracker, Wiki, Git, IRC, and elsewhere. The Glibc CoC was announced yesterday and a CoC committee also being established.
The Glibc CoC in its latest form can be found on the Sourceware.org Wiki. The Glibc CoC in its initial form comes down to:
- Be friendly and patient.
- Be welcoming. We strive to be a community that welcomes and supports people of all backgrounds and identities. This includes, but is not limited to, members of any race, ethnicity, culture, national origin, color, immigration status, social and economic class, educational level, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, size, family status, political belief, religion, and mental or physical ability.
- Be considerate. Your work will be used by other people, and you in turn will depend on the work of others. Any decision you take will affect users and colleagues, and you should take those consequences into account when making decisions. Remember that we're a world-wide community, so you might not be communicating in someone else's primary language.
- Be respectful. Not all of us will agree all the time, but disagreement is no excuse for poor behavior and poor manners. We might all experience some frustration now and then, but we cannot allow that frustration to turn into a personal attack. It's important to remember that a community where people feel uncomfortable or threatened is not a productive one. Members of the community should be respectful when dealing with other members as well as with people outside the community.
- Be careful in the words that you choose. Be kind to others. Do not insult or put down other participants. Harassment and other exclusionary behavior aren't acceptable. This includes, but is not limited to:
+ Violent threats or language directed against another person.
+ Discriminatory jokes and language.
+ Posting sexually explicit or violent material.
+ Posting (or threatening to post) other people's personally identifying information ("doxing").
+ Personal insults, especially those using racist or sexist terms.
+ Unwelcome sexual attention.
+ Advocating for, or encouraging, any of the above behavior.
+ Repeated harassment of others. In general, if someone asks you to stop, then stop.
- When we disagree, try to understand why. Disagreements, both social and technical, happen all the time and the glibc community is no exception. It is important that we resolve disagreements and differing views constructively. A strength of free software is the varied community, people from a wide range of backgrounds. Different people have different perspectives on issues. Being unable to understand why someone holds a viewpoint doesn't mean that they're wrong. Don't forget that it is human to err and blaming each other doesn't get us anywhere. Instead, focus on helping to resolve issues and learning from mistakes.
2023 has been quite a year for CoC adoption by various open-source projects although its usefulness and impact is a matter of debate and varying degrees of success across different free software communities.