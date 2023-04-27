AMD GPUOpen Prepares For Radeon RX 7600/7700 Series

While AMD has yet to launch the Radeon RX 7600 or RX 7600 series graphics cards (sans the RX 7700S), AMD's GPUOpen tooling has seen new releases today in preparation for those forthcoming RDNA3 GPUs.

Released today was Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.7.1. The first mentioned highlight of this release is:
Compile and analyze shaders and kernels for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 and 7700 series (gfx1102 architecture), even without a physical RDNA3™ card installed on your system.

The Radeon GPU Analyzer for Windows and Linux also now adds a new Vulkan offline compiler based on AMD's LLVM-based pipeline compiler, updates the LLVM disassembler, and has a variety of other improvements.

Also out today is Radeon GPU Profiler 1.15 where it mentions "support for additional AMD RDNA 3 hardware" without explicitly mentioning the parts. There is also improved performance, Vulkan mesh shader extension functions are now properly identified, a redesigned ISA disassembly view, and other improvements.

Rounding out the GPUOpen updates at least for so far today is GPUPerfAPI 3.13. That release also mentions support for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 series and RX 7700 series.


It's good to see AMD's open-source tooling getting ready for the expanded Radeon RDNA3 family.
