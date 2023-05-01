Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU Shepherd 0.10 Released For Guile-Written Init/Service Manager
The GNU Shepherd 0.10 release now distinguishes "starting" and "stopping" intermediate service statues, the "start" and "stop" actions will now block when the service is already being started/stopped, Shepherd can now start services in parallel, new "herd log" and "herd graph" sub-commands, herd output can now be colorized, and a major internal code overhaul.
GNU Shepherd is most notably used by the GNU Guix project where it runs as PID 1 on the Guix system while it can also be used on other platforms for managing per-user daemons.
GNU Shepherd service file example.
More details on the GNU Shepherd 0.10 service manager / init system release via the info-gnu announcement. Those learning about GNU Shepherd for the first time can learn more about this project at GNU.org.