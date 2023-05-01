GNU Shepherd 0.10 Released For Guile-Written Init/Service Manager

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 13 May 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT.
GNU Shepherd 0.10 is out today as the latest release for this GNU-backed service manager and init system that is written in Guile.

The GNU Shepherd 0.10 release now distinguishes "starting" and "stopping" intermediate service statues, the "start" and "stop" actions will now block when the service is already being started/stopped, Shepherd can now start services in parallel, new "herd log" and "herd graph" sub-commands, herd output can now be colorized, and a major internal code overhaul.

GNU Shepherd is most notably used by the GNU Guix project where it runs as PID 1 on the Guix system while it can also be used on other platforms for managing per-user daemons.

GNU Shepherd service file
GNU Shepherd service file example.


More details on the GNU Shepherd 0.10 service manager / init system release via the info-gnu announcement. Those learning about GNU Shepherd for the first time can learn more about this project at GNU.org.
