GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 26 August 2023 at 06:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME
In addition to GNOME's Sysprof integrating CPU scheduler data this week for GNOME 45, this system-wide profiling tool has also added support for FlameGraphs.

After tackling the CPU scheduler data integration, GNOME developer Christian Hergert went on to incorporating support for FlameGraphs to better visualize the callgraph data.

Christian Hergert screenshot of Sysprof FlameGraphs integration


More details for those interested in FlameGraphs for this GNOME system profiling tool can see Christian's blog for all the details. The improved Sysprof will be rolling out as part of the big GNOME 45 release in September.
