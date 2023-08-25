GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
In addition to GNOME's Sysprof integrating CPU scheduler data this week for GNOME 45, this system-wide profiling tool has also added support for FlameGraphs.
After tackling the CPU scheduler data integration, GNOME developer Christian Hergert went on to incorporating support for FlameGraphs to better visualize the callgraph data.
More details for those interested in FlameGraphs for this GNOME system profiling tool can see Christian's blog for all the details. The improved Sysprof will be rolling out as part of the big GNOME 45 release in September.
