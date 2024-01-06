GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support

After the merge request was open since August of 2022, merged today is support within the GNOME Remote Desktop code for handling graphical remote log-ins.

The merge request by Joan Torres finishes an important piece of the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) support for the GNOME desktop with allowing graphical remote logins. Torres explained in that merge request:
"The standard daemon now is abstracted and two new behaviours are implemented:

- Running as a system service (AKA daemon-system):
Started with --system option. It is started as gnome-remote-desktop user. On a new RDP connection it requests GDM to start a RemoteDisplay with a headless GDM greeter session. When a new RemoteDisplay iface from GDM is exported it will register a handover iface to handover the RDP client to the session on this RemoteDisplay. It handovers RDP clients between sessions using these handover ifaces (See the commit descriptions for more info).

- Running on a headless user session (AKA daemon-handover):
Started with --handover option. This daemon is attached as a service on greeter or user headless sessions. It will tell daemon-system using the handover dbus iface to start the handover, and daemon-system will proceed with the handover process. This daemon gets the RDP socket connection from the daemon-system.

- The standard daemon now is daemon-user."

This depended upon changes to the GNOME Session, GDM, and GNOME Settings Daemon that were merged over the past year. See the merge request for details.

GNOME Remote Login demonstration


Finally today developer Pascal Nowack commented and subsequently merged the code:
"As discussed earlier, the remaining tasks will be handled in separate [merge requests]. The current state works well, and the code [looks good to me]. Merging."

So with that this feature is now in place for the March release of GNOME 46.
