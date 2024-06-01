Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME Ends Out June With New Libadwaita Addition, Optional Building Without X11
This week's installment is a bit light without any update on the latest Sovereign Tech Fund initiatives for the GNOME desktop. What was covered for this week in GNOME's development scope includes the following.
- Libadwaita has a new alert/message dialog style/layout. Here's the screenshot shared of this addition for Libadwaita 1.6:
- Support for building GNOME Shell and Mutter without X11 / XWayland support if so desired for a Wayland-only desktop.
- The Deja Dup backups tool now uses Rclone for cloud support.
- As a reminder, GUADEC 2024 as the annual GNOME developer conference is happening in Denver, Colorado from 19 to 24 July.
More details on these changes via This Week In GNOME.