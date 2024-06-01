GNOME Ends Out June With New Libadwaita Addition, Optional Building Without X11

This Week in GNOME is out with the latest summary to highlight all of the interesting changes this week.

This week's installment is a bit light without any update on the latest Sovereign Tech Fund initiatives for the GNOME desktop. What was covered for this week in GNOME's development scope includes the following.

- Libadwaita has a new alert/message dialog style/layout. Here's the screenshot shared of this addition for Libadwaita 1.6:

Adwaita alert message


- Support for building GNOME Shell and Mutter without X11 / XWayland support if so desired for a Wayland-only desktop.

- The Deja Dup backups tool now uses Rclone for cloud support.

- As a reminder, GUADEC 2024 as the annual GNOME developer conference is happening in Denver, Colorado from 19 to 24 July.

More details on these changes via This Week In GNOME.
