GNOME 46 Released With Improved Search, Experimental VRR & More Polish
The GNOME project has announced the much anticipated release of the GNOME 46 desktop.
GNOME 46 is now officially released with its experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, continued work on systemd-homed encryption integration, search improvements, various file manager improvements, support for Microsoft OneDrive with GNOME Online Accounts, RDP remote log-in support, various app improvements, performance optimizations, and a lot of polishing throughout the desktop.
More details on all of the great changes to find with the GNOME 46 release can be found via the release notes.
More details on the GNOME 46 release via the GNOME Foundation. GNOME 46 will be the default desktop on the likes of Fedora Workstation 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
