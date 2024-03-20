GNOME 46 Released With Improved Search, Experimental VRR & More Polish

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 March 2024 at 11:37 AM EDT. 4 Comments
GNOME
The GNOME project has announced the much anticipated release of the GNOME 46 desktop.

GNOME 46 is now officially released with its experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, continued work on systemd-homed encryption integration, search improvements, various file manager improvements, support for Microsoft OneDrive with GNOME Online Accounts, RDP remote log-in support, various app improvements, performance optimizations, and a lot of polishing throughout the desktop.

More details on all of the great changes to find with the GNOME 46 release can be found via the release notes.


More details on the GNOME 46 release via the GNOME Foundation. GNOME 46 will be the default desktop on the likes of Fedora Workstation 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
4 Comments
Related News
New Gestures Code Squeezes Into GNOME 46
GNOME 46 Release Candidate Rolls Out Last Minute Fixes, VRR & Other Refinements
GNOME Developers Continue Tweaking The Shell, Tuning For Performance
GTK 4.14 To Provide Crisper Font Rendering, Better Fractional Scaling
GNOME Shell & Mutter 46 RC Brings Modifier-Aware Screencasting, VRR & X.Org Sync Fix
Mutter Merges Experimental Variable Refresh Rate For GNOME 46
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
Dynamic Kernel Stacks Proposed For Linux With Big Memory Savings
Linus Torvalds Isn't Happy With Some Of The Bcachefs Code For Linux 6.9
Linux 6.9 Change Allows Old Macs Using Firewire To Enjoy Virtualization Support
Many Laptop Improvements In Linux 6.9, Much Faster HP Performance At Higher TDP
AMD Makes HIP Ray-Tracing Open-Source
FUSE Passthrough Mode Merged For Linux 6.9