GNOME 46 Beta Released - Mutter Supporting Direct Scanout For Cropped/Scaled Surfaces

17 February 2024
The GNOME 46 beta is out today for featuring the latest fixes and last-minute enhancements to this open-source desktop environment update due out in March.

Among the notable changes to be found in GNOME 46 beta includes:

- GNOME Initial Setup now generates avatars using HdyAvatar and makes other enhancements and fixes.

- GNOME Music has been ported to Adwaita 1.4 and 1.6 widgets.

- GNOME Remote Desktop now better handles Microsoft MSTSC clients better when redirecting. There is also improved performance during monitor layout changes.

- Crash fix for the Epiphany web browser.

- Improved high contrast styling for GNOME Shell, other styling improvements, improved minimize animation, and more GNOME Shell enhancements.

- GNOME Text Editor has performance improvements and fixes.

- Mutter now has direct scanout for cropped and scaled surfaces, broadcast RGB/RGB range KMS property support, and other improvements.

- Updates to the GNOME Backgrounds.

- Translation updates and bug fixes throughout.

More details on today's GNOME 46 Beta announcement via discourse.gnome.org. The GNOME 46 stable release is due out on 16 March.
