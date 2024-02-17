GNOME 46 Beta Released - Mutter Supporting Direct Scanout For Cropped/Scaled Surfaces
The GNOME 46 beta is out today for featuring the latest fixes and last-minute enhancements to this open-source desktop environment update due out in March.
Among the notable changes to be found in GNOME 46 beta includes:
- GNOME Initial Setup now generates avatars using HdyAvatar and makes other enhancements and fixes.
- GNOME Music has been ported to Adwaita 1.4 and 1.6 widgets.
- GNOME Remote Desktop now better handles Microsoft MSTSC clients better when redirecting. There is also improved performance during monitor layout changes.
- Crash fix for the Epiphany web browser.
- Improved high contrast styling for GNOME Shell, other styling improvements, improved minimize animation, and more GNOME Shell enhancements.
- GNOME Text Editor has performance improvements and fixes.
- Mutter now has direct scanout for cropped and scaled surfaces, broadcast RGB/RGB range KMS property support, and other improvements.
- Updates to the GNOME Backgrounds.
- Translation updates and bug fixes throughout.
More details on today's GNOME 46 Beta announcement via discourse.gnome.org. The GNOME 46 stable release is due out on 16 March.
