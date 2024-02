GNOME 46 Beta Released - Mutter Supporting Direct Scanout For Cropped/Scaled Surfaces

The GNOME 46 beta is out today for featuring the latest fixes and last-minute enhancements to this open-source desktop environment update due out in March.Among the notable changes to be found in GNOME 46 beta includes:- GNOME Initial Setup now generates avatars using HdyAvatar and makes other enhancements and fixes.- GNOME Music has been ported to Adwaita 1.4 and 1.6 widgets.- GNOME Remote Desktop now better handles Microsoft MSTSC clients better when redirecting. There is also improved performance during monitor layout changes.- Crash fix for the Epiphany web browser.- Improved high contrast styling for GNOME Shell, other styling improvements, improved minimize animation, and more GNOME Shell enhancements - GNOME Text Editor has performance improvements and fixes.- Mutter now has direct scanout for cropped and scaled surfaces, broadcast RGB/RGB range KMS property support, and other improvements - Updates to the GNOME Backgrounds.- Translation updates and bug fixes throughout.More details on today's GNOME 46 Beta announcement via discourse.gnome.org . The GNOME 46 stable release is due out on 16 March.