Intel APX Code Begins Landing Within The GCC Compiler
In addition to Intel's compiler engineers pushing a lot of code into GCC -- and other open-source compiler components -- around AVX10, over the weekend code began hitting the GCC 14 Git codebase for the Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) functionality.
Intel announced APX back in July that provide for more registers and other improvements for boosting performance without dramatic changes to CPU power or silicon area. Since then there has been their compiler engineers engaging with the upstream GCC and LLVM communities around the path for enabling the APX support.
The initial APX_F support has been added to GCC along with adding the 16 new general purpose registers, and a number of other patches related to the initial APX EGPR enablement. The flow of APX code into the GNU Compiler Collection codebase can be found via this Gitweb search.
On a related note, merged today as well is initial support for the -mevex512 option.
This initial work on APX and AVX10 is in GCC Git for what will be released in stable form as the GCC 14.1 compiler in the early months of next year. It will be interesting to see how much more of the APX and AVX10 enablement gets squared away in time for the GCC 14 stable branching.
