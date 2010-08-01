Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fwupd 1.8.10 Released With New Hardware Support, Faster Startup On ChromeOS
Fwupd 1.8.10 is the newest feature update to this open-source, cross-platform utility for supporting various system firmware and device/peripheral firmware with ease, paired with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for the easy and secure distribution of firmware files.
With Fwupd 1.8.10 there is now support for the System76 Launch Heavy keyboard added, the larger version of System76's in-house keyboard backed by open-source firmware. Fwupd 1.8.10 also adds support for the StarBook Mk VI laptop as well as the Quectel RM520 5G IoT module.
System76 Launch Heavy
In addition to supporting a few new pieces of hardware, Fwupd 1.8.10 adds a PE/COFF firmware parser for reading coSWID SBoM data, support for dumping CFI SPI chips, improved FDT parsing for compatibility with newer OpenBMC images, and speeding up the ChromeOS startup time when using directory remotes.
Downloads and more details on today's Fwupd 1.8.10 firmware updater release via GitHub.