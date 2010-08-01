Fwupd 1.8.10 Released With New Hardware Support, Faster Startup On ChromeOS

23 January 2023
Fwupd 1.8.10 is out this morning to kickoff a new week and continuing to enhance the open-source firmware updating support on Linux systems.

Fwupd 1.8.10 is the newest feature update to this open-source, cross-platform utility for supporting various system firmware and device/peripheral firmware with ease, paired with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for the easy and secure distribution of firmware files.

With Fwupd 1.8.10 there is now support for the System76 Launch Heavy keyboard added, the larger version of System76's in-house keyboard backed by open-source firmware. Fwupd 1.8.10 also adds support for the StarBook Mk VI laptop as well as the Quectel RM520 5G IoT module.


System76 Launch Heavy


In addition to supporting a few new pieces of hardware, Fwupd 1.8.10 adds a PE/COFF firmware parser for reading coSWID SBoM data, support for dumping CFI SPI chips, improved FDT parsing for compatibility with newer OpenBMC images, and speeding up the ChromeOS startup time when using directory remotes.

Downloads and more details on today's Fwupd 1.8.10 firmware updater release via GitHub.
