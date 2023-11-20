Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default

20 November 2023
Ahead of the official release announcement due out tomorrow, the Mozilla Firefox 120.0 release binaries are now available.

Firefox 120 packs another month's worth of improvements into this cross-platform open-source web browser. Among the highlights with Firefox 120 include:

- Ubuntu Linux users now have the ability to import data from Chromium when both are installed as Snap packages.

- Picture-in-Picture mode now supports corner snapping on Windows and Linux.

- Support for the light-dark() CSS color function that allows setting of colors for both light and dark without needing to use the prefers-color-scheme media feature. This allows conveniently specifying the preferred light color theme value followed by the dark color theme value.

- CSS support for the lh and rlh line height units.

- Support for the Global Privacy Control "Sec-GPC" request header for when a user does not consent to a website or service selling or sharing their personal information with third parties. Users can set this if so desired via the Privacy and Security area within preferences.

- JavaScript support for the User Activation API.

- WebAssembly GC extension is now enabled by default and in turn opens up new languages like Dart and Kotlin to run on Firefox.

Firefox 120.0 can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.

Firefox 120.0 on Linux


Meanwhile it's next month with Firefox 121 where Firefox will try and ship with Wayland enabled by default.
9 Comments
